PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on August 1st

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1188 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of PTY opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $21.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average of $14.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTY. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at about $11,458,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at about $855,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at about $744,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 227.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 30,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

