PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:PCN)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.
NYSE PCN traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $13.02. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,946. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day moving average of $15.19. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $19.47.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
