PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:PCN)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

Get PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund alerts:

NYSE PCN traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $13.02. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,946. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day moving average of $15.19. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $19.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCN. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 6.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 14.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,107 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the first quarter worth $749,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 8.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 59,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.