PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 8th

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.2205 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of PDI opened at $21.19 on Wednesday. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 52 week low of $19.63 and a 52 week high of $29.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.69 and a 200-day moving average of $23.45.

In related news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.34 per share, with a total value of $160,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,932.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 19,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 6,966 shares during the period.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

