Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) Declares $0.13 Dividend

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1279 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $14.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.95 and a 200 day moving average of $16.79.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth $270,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $381,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 4.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 0.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $5,280,000.

