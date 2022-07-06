PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EMNT) Shares Acquired by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EMNT – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,056 shares during the period. PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF makes up about 1.2% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF were worth $3,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter.

Get PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF alerts:

Shares of EMNT opened at $98.42 on Wednesday. PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF has a 1 year low of $97.38 and a 1 year high of $100.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.31.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EMNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.