PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th.

PGP opened at $7.77 on Wednesday. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $11.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGP. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $1,353,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $349,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $133,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 13.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 79,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 4.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

