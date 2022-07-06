PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on August 1st

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th.
PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.9% annually over the last three years.
PHK stock opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. PIMCO High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $7.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.75.
About PIMCO High Income Fund (Get Rating)
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.
