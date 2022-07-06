PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on August 1st

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th.

PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.9% annually over the last three years.

PHK stock opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. PIMCO High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $7.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHK. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 15,634 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 45,262 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 234,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 12,113 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $433,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 620,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 124,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

About PIMCO High Income Fund

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

