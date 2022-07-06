PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Plans Dividend of $0.08

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years.

Get PIMCO Income Strategy Fund alerts:

Shares of PFL opened at $9.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.90. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 12-month low of $8.14 and a 12-month high of $13.30.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFL. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 99,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 225,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 70,531 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.