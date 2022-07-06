PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (PMX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on August 1st

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th.

Shares of NYSE PMX opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $13.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.40.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PMX. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 468.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 176.9% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 98,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 62,870 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.