PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Announces Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $11.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.35. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $15.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 12.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 14,415 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $725,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 93.1% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 12,687 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 89.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 273,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 128,820 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

