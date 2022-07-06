PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (RCS) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on August 1st

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.9% annually over the last three years.

Get PIMCO Strategic Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RCS opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $8.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCS. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $3,156,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 15.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 518,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 68,369 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 1.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 185,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 135.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 27,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (Get Rating)

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.