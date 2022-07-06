PlayGame (PXG) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3,130.00

PlayGame (PXG) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. PlayGame has a total market capitalization of $286,665.77 and $3,130.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayGame coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PlayGame has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PlayGame Coin Profile

PlayGame (PXG) is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com . The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

Buying and Selling PlayGame

