Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Boosts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,638 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,260,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,093 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,585,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Adobe by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,086,911,000 after purchasing an additional 643,656 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,450,995.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

ADBE stock traded up $6.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $382.83. 30,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,178,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $338.00 and a one year high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $395.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $450.80.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

