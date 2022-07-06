Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $1.25 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,675,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 142.0% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 12,415 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 47,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,802,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 29,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPYG stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.36. 54,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,002,135. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.79. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.