Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $542,000 Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Country Trust Bank raised its position in State Street by 13.0% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 382,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,304,000 after acquiring an additional 44,030 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 81,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in State Street by 389.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 118.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 895 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in State Street by 0.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get State Street alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.91.

NYSE STT traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.95. The company had a trading volume of 10,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,894. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.11. The company has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $60.54 and a twelve month high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.89%.

State Street Profile (Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.