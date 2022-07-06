Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $766,000 Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at about $457,000. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Exelon by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.69. The stock had a trading volume of 94,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,334,920. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $31.60 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.91.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 50.94%.

In other Exelon news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $211,377.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,255.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Exelon (Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.