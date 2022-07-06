Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 72,680 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,356,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in CVS Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 19,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.05.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.29. 32,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,521,783. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $79.33 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $121.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.20.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

