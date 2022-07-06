Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 305 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC decreased its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,957,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,053,000 after buying an additional 917,993 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,202,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 405,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,207,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 630,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,543,000 after acquiring an additional 205,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $22,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHKP traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $123.97. The stock had a trading volume of 12,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,625. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.44. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.85 and a 12 month high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 36.43%. The business had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $144.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.25.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

