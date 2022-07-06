Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 325 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,261 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 253,215 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $15,340,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,610 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 794,033 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $48,102,000 after purchasing an additional 30,691 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in TJX Companies by 772.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 604,827 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,640,000 after buying an additional 535,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 74.9% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 73,781 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,470,000 after buying an additional 31,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.05.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,274.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $57.44. 130,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,569,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $67.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.53 and its 200-day moving average is $64.35. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

