Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Trims Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 568 shares in the company, valued at $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LMT traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $417.63. 17,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,848. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $432.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $416.99. The company has a market cap of $111.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.73. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

