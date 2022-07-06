Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,904,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,302,000 after purchasing an additional 690,759 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,858,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,147,000 after acquiring an additional 289,762 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,172,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043,708 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,605,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,062,000 after purchasing an additional 122,005 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,048,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,498,000 after purchasing an additional 189,877 shares during the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,182,524.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,296.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.60.

NYSE KMB traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $137.04. The company had a trading volume of 13,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $117.32 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.89 and a 200-day moving average of $132.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.33.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.40%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

