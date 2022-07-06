Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Trims Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 1.2% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 12,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,000. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

BMY traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.29. The company had a trading volume of 181,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,985,011. The stock has a market cap of $162.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $80.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.60%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

