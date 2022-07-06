Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of PSTI stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $3.93. The company has a current ratio of 8.22, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average is $1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.91.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pluristem Therapeutics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSTI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 49,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 78,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 137,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 58,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc operates as a bio-technology company. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

