Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of PSTI stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $3.93. The company has a current ratio of 8.22, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average is $1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.91.
Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pluristem Therapeutics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.
About Pluristem Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Pluristem Therapeutics Inc operates as a bio-technology company. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.
