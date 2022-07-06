PolkaFoundry Tops One Day Trading Volume of $203,121.00 (PKF)

PolkaFoundry (PKF) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One PolkaFoundry coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000560 BTC on exchanges. PolkaFoundry has a market cap of $4.77 million and approximately $203,121.00 worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PolkaFoundry has traded down 5.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004908 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,357.25 or 1.00007625 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004916 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002508 BTC.

PolkaFoundry Coin Profile

PolkaFoundry is a coin. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,801,078 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain. It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays. The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate). “

Buying and Selling PolkaFoundry

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaFoundry directly using U.S. dollars.

