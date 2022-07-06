PolkaWar (PWAR) Price Hits $0.0140 on Major Exchanges

PolkaWar (PWAR) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Over the last week, PolkaWar has traded 31% lower against the US dollar. One PolkaWar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. PolkaWar has a total market capitalization of $533,263.90 and $192,736.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PolkaWar

PolkaWar’s total supply is 85,322,168 coins and its circulating supply is 38,072,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

PolkaWar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaWar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolkaWar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

