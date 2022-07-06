Polker Trading Down 12.1% Over Last Week (PKR)

Polker (PKR) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. In the last seven days, Polker has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Polker coin can currently be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. Polker has a total market cap of $962,775.58 and approximately $239,593.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,107.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,116.35 or 0.10323597 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00136381 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004874 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002254 BTC.

SpookyShiba (SPOOKYSHIB) traded up 969.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00016272 BTC.

Polker Coin Profile

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 114,682,924 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Polker Coin Trading

