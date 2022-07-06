Polychain Monsters (PMON) 1-Day Volume Reaches $361,717.00

Polychain Monsters (PMON) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. Over the last seven days, Polychain Monsters has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. One Polychain Monsters coin can now be bought for $1.21 or 0.00005989 BTC on major exchanges. Polychain Monsters has a total market cap of $4.11 million and $361,717.00 worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Polychain Monsters

Polychain Monsters is a coin. It launched on March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,166,468 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Polychain Monsters Coin Trading

