Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $572.62

Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 572.62 ($6.93) and traded as low as GBX 178.90 ($2.17). Polymetal International shares last traded at GBX 183 ($2.22), with a volume of 235,622 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.63) target price on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,161.67 ($14.07).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 232.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 564.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.33. The company has a market cap of £867.59 million and a PE ratio of 1.19.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

