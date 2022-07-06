PostCoin Market Capitalization Tops $12,848.74 (POST)

PostCoin (POST) traded 54.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Over the last week, PostCoin has traded 55% lower against the dollar. PostCoin has a total market capitalization of $12,848.74 and approximately $10.00 worth of PostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PostCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PostCoin alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00092867 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000579 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00017106 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.59 or 0.00269619 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00045281 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00008903 BTC.

PostCoin Coin Profile

POST uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2016. PostCoin’s total supply is 15,868,233 coins. PostCoin’s official Twitter account is @POSTcoinRU and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PostCoin is postcoin.top/forum . PostCoin’s official website is postcoin.top

According to CryptoCompare, “InterPlanetary Search Engine (POST) is the IPFS search engine based on Blockchain. IPSE is designed to help users to quickly search the data on the IPFS network and retrieve files it needs. “

Buying and Selling PostCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PostCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PostCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PostCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PostCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PostCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.