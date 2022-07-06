Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.18

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 473250 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.97 million and a PE ratio of -18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Power Metals Company Profile (CVE:PWM)
Featured Stories
- Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
- It’s Not Too Late For These Undervalued Energy Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks That Just Got Upgraded
- Get Defensive With These Three Upgrades
- Looking to Dump These 3 Possible Delisted Chinese Stocks? Let’s Take a Look.
Receive News & Ratings for Power Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.