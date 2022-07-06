Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.18

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 473250 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.97 million and a PE ratio of -18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Power Metals alerts:

Power Metals Company Profile (CVE:PWM)

Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario. It also has an option agreement to acquire 100% interests in the Paterson Lake and Gullwing-Tot properties consisting of 106 cell claims located in northwestern Ontario.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Power Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.