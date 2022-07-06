Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.59

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (LON:PEY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 11.59 ($0.14) and traded as high as GBX 12 ($0.15). Princess Private Equity shares last traded at GBX 11.88 ($0.14), with a volume of 52,957 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 11.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 12.47. The firm has a market cap of £8.33 million and a P/E ratio of 4.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a €0.38 ($0.40) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Princess Private Equity’s previous dividend of $0.34. Princess Private Equity’s payout ratio is currently 26.07%.

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited specializes in private equity and debt investments in non-public companies or assets through privately negotiated transactions. The fund invests in primary and secondary fund investments, direct investments, and listed private equity. It makes private equity investments in buyout, venture capital, and special situation and private debt investments in mezzanine, second lien, or senior debt investments.

