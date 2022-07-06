Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,398. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $16.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average is $14.53.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 25.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 17.2% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 429,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after acquiring an additional 63,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $157,000.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

