Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,398. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $16.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average is $14.53.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.
