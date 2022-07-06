Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stock Holdings Raised by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,509 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $13,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 245.1% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.54.

In other news, Director Avid Modjtabai bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.63. The stock had a trading volume of 47,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,551,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $90.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.85. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.46 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.60 and its 200-day moving average is $146.11.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.33%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

