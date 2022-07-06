PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU) Trading Down 6%

PropertyGuru Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.56 and last traded at $4.56. Approximately 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 31,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PGRU shares. JMP Securities started coverage on PropertyGuru in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. HSBC started coverage on PropertyGuru in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.40 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on PropertyGuru in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGRU. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in PropertyGuru during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PropertyGuru during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in PropertyGuru during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in PropertyGuru during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,978,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in PropertyGuru during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

PropertyGuru Limited

PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.

