ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Down 7.2%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating) shares fell 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.58 and last traded at $33.05. 130,843 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,055,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.60.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.08.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCO. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

