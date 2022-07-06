ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.00

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.03, with a volume of 24773 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

PBSFY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €14.90 ($15.52) to €13.60 ($14.17) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €21.00 ($21.88) to €17.00 ($17.71) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €11.30 ($11.77) to €8.70 ($9.06) in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €28.00 ($29.17) to €22.00 ($22.92) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.22.

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.17.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media ( OTCMKTS:PBSFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 17.84%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.1405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 8.36%.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PBSFY)

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.