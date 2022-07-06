Providence Gold Mines (CVE:PHD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Providence Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:PHD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 1560 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.70 million and a PE ratio of -5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.24.
Providence Gold Mines Company Profile (CVE:PHD)
