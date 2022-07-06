Providence Gold Mines (CVE:PHD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Providence Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:PHD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 1560 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.70 million and a PE ratio of -5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Providence Gold Mines Company Profile (CVE:PHD)

Providence Gold Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties located in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Providence Mines Property, which includes the Black Oak Mine, Soulsby Mine, Dead Horse Mine, New Albany Mine, Star King Mine, and others located in the Summerville Mining District, Tuolumne County, California.

