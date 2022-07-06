PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $32.66

Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.66 and traded as high as $42.26. PTC Therapeutics shares last traded at $41.85, with a volume of 20,369 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PTCT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.21.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.23). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 983.21% and a negative net margin of 91.68%. The firm had revenue of $148.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.83) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $34,951.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,305.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 2,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $102,806.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,338.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,484 shares of company stock worth $190,532. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 7.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

