Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Position Cut by DMG Group LLC

DMG Group LLC trimmed its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. DMG Group LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,255,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,463,290,000 after buying an additional 456,793 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Public Storage by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,581,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,963,549,000 after buying an additional 608,871 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,189,857,000 after purchasing an additional 66,728 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,792,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,045,992,000 after purchasing an additional 430,899 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $735,608,000. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.82.

PSA stock traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $315.45. 3,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,565. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $292.32 and a 1-year high of $421.76. The stock has a market cap of $55.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $323.27 and a 200-day moving average of $354.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.58 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.75%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

