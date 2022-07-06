PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) Short Interest Down 23.1% in June

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the May 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

PRTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler set a $37.00 price target on PureTech Health in a research note on Monday, June 20th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on PureTech Health from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Shares of PRTC stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.50. The stock had a trading volume of 11,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,255. PureTech Health has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $56.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.59.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; an immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria is isolated from the human microbiome; and therapies to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with depression, multiple sclerosis, post COVID and ICU, and cancer related conditions.

