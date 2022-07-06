Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Essex Property Trust, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Essex Property Trust in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.74. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Essex Property Trust’s current full-year earnings is $14.17 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.92 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.44 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.94 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 26.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $371.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $343.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $352.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $400.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.56.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $264.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.76. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $250.62 and a 12 month high of $363.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

