Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Paychex, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Paychex in a report released on Wednesday, June 29th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.97. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Paychex’s current full-year earnings is $4.14 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Paychex’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PAYX. Cowen lowered their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.77.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $115.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex has a one year low of $106.55 and a one year high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.84 and its 200-day moving average is $124.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $354,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 229.4% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Paychex by 4.3% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 65,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,963,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 3.7% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,249.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 82.29%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

