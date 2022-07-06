Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Decreased by Analyst

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Acadia Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AKR. Truist Financial cut their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Compass Point lowered their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $16.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.39 and its 200-day moving average is $20.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $23.33.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 11.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKR. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 69.1% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,640,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758,579 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 12.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,525,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,714,000 after acquiring an additional 606,843 shares during the period. GRS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $12,441,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 12.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,789,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,452,000 after acquiring an additional 318,158 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,363,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,255,000 after acquiring an additional 303,721 shares during the period. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $31,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,399 shares in the company, valued at $707,390.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 189.48%.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

