Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for RH Reduced by KeyCorp (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) – KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of RH in a report released on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will earn $4.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.06. The consensus estimate for RH’s current full-year earnings is $26.10 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for RH’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $21.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $23.40 EPS.

Get RH alerts:

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $2.38. RH had a return on equity of 77.40% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RH. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on RH from $500.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet cut RH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on RH from $262.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RH in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on RH from $330.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.13.

Shares of RH opened at $243.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $278.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.26. RH has a 12-month low of $207.37 and a 12-month high of $744.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in RH by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in RH in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in RH in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in RH in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its stake in RH by 137.0% in the 1st quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 2,222 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $777,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total value of $37,329.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,891. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,009 shares of company stock worth $18,133,573. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RH Company Profile (Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.