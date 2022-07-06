Quaero Capital S.A. Acquires New Holdings in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Quaero Capital S.A. bought a new stake in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Freshworks in the 4th quarter valued at $8,603,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Freshworks by 34,332.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,443,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,420,000 after buying an additional 3,433,252 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Freshworks by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,982,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,324,000 after buying an additional 887,912 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Family Trust acquired a new position in Freshworks in the 4th quarter valued at $1,838,000. Finally, Kerrisdale Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Freshworks in the 4th quarter valued at $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $2,560,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,267.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $81,706.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 809 shares in the company, valued at $14,108.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 295,907 shares of company stock valued at $3,675,132 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FRSH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Freshworks from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Freshworks to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Freshworks from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Freshworks from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Freshworks from $41.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.20.

Shares of FRSH opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.50. Freshworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $53.36.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $114.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Freshworks’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. The company offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, as well as modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Messaging, which provides agents with a modern conversational user interface to engage with customers across web, mobile, and social messaging applications; Freshdesk Contact Center that helps agent with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers; Freshdesk Omnichannel Suite, an integrated suite to engage and track customers across digital and traditional channels; and Freshdesk Customer Success that helps customer success managers at B2B subscription companies.

