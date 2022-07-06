Quaero Capital S.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Quaero Capital S.A. lowered its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 61.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,235,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $968,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,889 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,924,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $727,891,000 after purchasing an additional 721,007 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $654,343,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,147,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $632,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884,391 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,710,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $578,687,000 after acquiring an additional 155,609 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of CNI opened at $113.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $100.66 and a one year high of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.84.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.586 per share. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.65%.

CNI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. CIBC raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.41.

About Canadian National Railway (Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.