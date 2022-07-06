Quaero Capital S.A. Purchases Shares of 11,426 Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Quaero Capital S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,426 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,081,811 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $695,169,000 after buying an additional 68,009 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,365,013 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $603,936,000 after purchasing an additional 106,018 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,626,175 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $298,856,000 after purchasing an additional 355,932 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth $237,937,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,649,615 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $140,797,000 after purchasing an additional 80,800 shares in the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$99.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.55.

AEM stock opened at $45.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $44.39 and a 1-year high of $67.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.55. The firm has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 82.90%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

