QuarkChain (QKC) Reaches Market Cap of $65.30 Million

QuarkChain (QKC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 6th. One QuarkChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, QuarkChain has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. QuarkChain has a market cap of $65.30 million and $1.44 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain (CRYPTO:QKC) is a coin. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Coin Trading

