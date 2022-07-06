Quebecoin (QBC) Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges

Quebecoin (QBC) traded down 38.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 6th. Quebecoin has a market capitalization of $4,070.72 and $15.00 worth of Quebecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quebecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Quebecoin has traded down 39.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monkey Project (MONK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000036 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Money Bits (DMB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Quebecoin

Quebecoin is a coin. Quebecoin’s total supply is 8,803,138 coins and its circulating supply is 6,703,138 coins. The official website for Quebecoin is www.quebecoin.org . Quebecoin’s official Twitter account is @quebecoin_qbc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quebecoin is https://reddit.com/r/Quebecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Québecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. It was launched in April 2014 and abandoned in the next few days. Over the past six weeks, the community of miners and investors have been coordinating a re-launch and preparing all the required pieces, including the removal of a 50% premine. The coin now has a 21M supply. “

Buying and Selling Quebecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quebecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quebecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quebecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

