R.P. Boggs & Co. Has $6.53 Million Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

R.P. Boggs & Co. trimmed its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Service Co. International makes up approximately 4.3% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. R.P. Boggs & Co. owned 0.06% of Service Co. International worth $6,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCI. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Shares of SCI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.83. 10,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,639. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.70. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $53.64 and a 52-week high of $72.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $394.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 12,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $841,230.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,909 shares in the company, valued at $67,067,880.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 29,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $2,112,373.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,337,151.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,216 shares of company stock worth $13,088,279 in the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCI. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Service Co. International (Get Rating)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.